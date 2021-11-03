Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for October 14-20, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode

|$6,250,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 72
|204 Ward Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,900,000
|Annandale Sec 2
|359 Jones Pkwy
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,225,000
|Preserve @ Concord
|9468 Highland Bend Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,925,000
|Dekemont Downs
|526 Dekemont Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,800,000
|Traditions Sec2
|1860 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,755,000
|Heathrow Hills
|5212 Harpeth Ridge Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,587,500
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4
|9626 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|Beech Tree
|1218 Beech Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,300,000
|Woodlands @ Copperstone
|9733 Amethyst Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|Fountainbrooke Sec 2
|2213 St Josephs Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
