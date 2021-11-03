Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for October 14-20, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
real estate

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$6,250,000Maryland Farms Sec 72204 Ward CirBrentwood37027Map
$2,900,000Annandale Sec 2359 Jones PkwyBrentwood37027Map
$2,225,000Preserve @ Concord9468 Highland Bend CtBrentwood37027Map
$1,925,000Dekemont Downs526 Dekemont LnBrentwood37027Map
$1,800,000Traditions Sec21860 Charity DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,755,000Heathrow Hills5212 Harpeth Ridge DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,587,500Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 49626 Deer Track CtBrentwood37027Map
$1,500,000Beech Tree1218 Beech HillBrentwood37027Map
$1,300,000Woodlands @ Copperstone9733 Amethyst LnBrentwood37027Map
$1,150,000Fountainbrooke Sec 22213 St Josephs CtBrentwood37027Map

