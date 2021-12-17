Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

By
Michael Carpenter
-
for sale house brentwood

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 29 through December 3, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$2,934,911Witherspoon Sec59288 Fordham DrBrentwood37027Map
$2,620,000Avery6456 Penrose DrBrentwood37027Map
$2,390,000Witherspoon Sec49234 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027Map
$2,100,000Valle Verde1613 Valle Verde DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,550,000Windstone Ph 11012 Falling Leaf CirBrentwood37027Map
$1,371,000Chenoweth Sec 10-b9484 Ashford PlaceBrentwood37027Map
$1,357,505Traditions Sec41854 Traditions CirBrentwood37027Map
$1,346,311Taramore Ph121905 New Bristol LnBrentwood37027Map
$1,250,000Taramore Ph2b1802 Lowndes LnBrentwood37027Map
$1,220,000Whetstone Ph4703 Thurrock CirBrentwood37027Map

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here