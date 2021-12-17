Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 29 through December 3, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$2,934,911
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9288 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,620,000
|Avery
|6456 Penrose Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,390,000
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9234 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,100,000
|Valle Verde
|1613 Valle Verde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,550,000
|Windstone Ph 1
|1012 Falling Leaf Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,371,000
|Chenoweth Sec 10-b
|9484 Ashford Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,357,505
|Traditions Sec4
|1854 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,346,311
|Taramore Ph12
|1905 New Bristol Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,250,000
|Taramore Ph2b
|1802 Lowndes Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,220,000
|Whetstone Ph4
|703 Thurrock Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map