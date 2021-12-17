Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 29 – Dec. 3

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 29 through December 3, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $2,934,911 Witherspoon Sec5 9288 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $2,620,000 Avery 6456 Penrose Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $2,390,000 Witherspoon Sec4 9234 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $2,100,000 Valle Verde 1613 Valle Verde Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,550,000 Windstone Ph 1 1012 Falling Leaf Cir Brentwood 37027 Map $1,371,000 Chenoweth Sec 10-b 9484 Ashford Place Brentwood 37027 Map $1,357,505 Traditions Sec4 1854 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 Map $1,346,311 Taramore Ph12 1905 New Bristol Ln Brentwood 37027 Map $1,250,000 Taramore Ph2b 1802 Lowndes Ln Brentwood 37027 Map $1,220,000 Whetstone Ph4 703 Thurrock Cir Brentwood 37027 Map