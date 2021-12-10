Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 22-24, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 22-24, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $3,400,000 Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-a 653 Chiswell Ct Brentwood 37027 Map $2,550,000 Woodway 5098 Heathrow Blvd Brentwood 37027 Map $2,250,000 Princeton Hills Sec 3 5170 Colleton Way Brentwood 37027 Map $2,200,000 Reserve At Sonoma 1829 Stryker Place Brentwood 37027 Map $1,761,740 Traditions Sec5 1890 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 Map $1,750,000 Morgan Farms Sec 5 1878 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $830,000 1002 Holly Tree Gap Rd Brentwood 37027 Map $699,900 Sunny Side Est 2068 Sunny Side Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $661,500 Brentwood Meadows Sec 3 1416 Lipscomb Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $413,000 Brentwood Pointe Sec 1 409 Brentwood Pointe Brentwood 37027 Map