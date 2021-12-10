Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 22-24, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 22-24, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$3,400,000
|Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-a
|653 Chiswell Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,550,000
|Woodway
|5098 Heathrow Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,250,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 3
|5170 Colleton Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,200,000
|Reserve At Sonoma
|1829 Stryker Place
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,761,740
|Traditions Sec5
|1890 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,750,000
|Morgan Farms Sec 5
|1878 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$830,000
|1002 Holly Tree Gap Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$699,900
|Sunny Side Est
|2068 Sunny Side Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$661,500
|Brentwood Meadows Sec 3
|1416 Lipscomb Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$413,000
|Brentwood Pointe Sec 1
|409 Brentwood Pointe
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map