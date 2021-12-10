Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 22-24, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
brentwood home generic

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 22-24, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$3,400,000Mcgavock Farms Sec 5-a653 Chiswell CtBrentwood37027Map
$2,550,000Woodway5098 Heathrow BlvdBrentwood37027Map
$2,250,000Princeton Hills Sec 35170 Colleton WayBrentwood37027Map
$2,200,000Reserve At Sonoma1829 Stryker PlaceBrentwood37027Map
$1,761,740Traditions Sec51890 Traditions CirBrentwood37027Map
$1,750,000Morgan Farms Sec 51878 Charity Dr Brentwood37027Map
$830,0001002 Holly Tree Gap RdBrentwood37027Map
$699,900Sunny Side Est2068 Sunny Side DrBrentwood37027Map
$661,500Brentwood Meadows Sec 31416 Lipscomb DrBrentwood37027Map
$413,000Brentwood Pointe Sec 1409 Brentwood PointeBrentwood37027Map

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here