Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 15-19, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 15-19, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipMap
$2,825,000Governors Club Ph 119 Spyglass HillBrentwood37027Map
$2,090,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 29613 Brunswick DrBrentwood37027Map
$2,000,000Fountainhead Sec 45105 Woodland Hills DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,987,682Witherspoon Sec69215 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,670,000Princeton Hills Sec 45102 Yale CtBrentwood37027Map
$1,620,000Magnolia Vale Ph 21007 Blakefield DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,450,000Northumberland Sec 29517 Midlothian DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,448,422Traditions Sec41848 Traditions CirBrentwood37027Map
$1,350,000Bonbrook On Concord9713 Turner LnBrentwood37027Map
$1,350,000Maupin RdBrentwood37027

