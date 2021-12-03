Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 15-19, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 15-19, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zip Map $2,825,000 Governors Club Ph 11 9 Spyglass Hill Brentwood 37027 Map $2,090,000 Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2 9613 Brunswick Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $2,000,000 Fountainhead Sec 4 5105 Woodland Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,987,682 Witherspoon Sec6 9215 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,670,000 Princeton Hills Sec 4 5102 Yale Ct Brentwood 37027 Map $1,620,000 Magnolia Vale Ph 2 1007 Blakefield Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,450,000 Northumberland Sec 2 9517 Midlothian Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,448,422 Traditions Sec4 1848 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 Map $1,350,000 Bonbrook On Concord 9713 Turner Ln Brentwood 37027 Map $1,350,000 Maupin Rd Brentwood 37027