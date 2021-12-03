Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Nov. 15-19, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for November 15-19, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Map
|$2,825,000
|Governors Club Ph 11
|9 Spyglass Hill
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,090,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 2
|9613 Brunswick Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,000,000
|Fountainhead Sec 4
|5105 Woodland Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,987,682
|Witherspoon Sec6
|9215 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,670,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 4
|5102 Yale Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,620,000
|Magnolia Vale Ph 2
|1007 Blakefield Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,450,000
|Northumberland Sec 2
|9517 Midlothian Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,448,422
|Traditions Sec4
|1848 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,350,000
|Bonbrook On Concord
|9713 Turner Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,350,000
|Maupin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027