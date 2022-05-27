Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 2, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 2-6, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$4,000,000
|Harlan
|9230 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,700,000
|Harlan
|Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,550,000
|Harlan
|Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,500,000
|Princeton Hills Sec 3
|5186 Colleton Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$3,450,000
|Windstone Ph 2
|862 Windstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,750,000
|Harlan
|9237 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,700,000
|Harlan
|9241 Nina Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,700,000
|Harlan
|9208 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,650,000
|Traditions Sec4
|1870 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,300,000
|Harlan
|9226 Liza Ct
|Brentwood
|37027