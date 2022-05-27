Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 2, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 2-6, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $4,000,000 Harlan 9230 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,700,000 Harlan Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,550,000 Harlan Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $3,500,000 Princeton Hills Sec 3 5186 Colleton Way Brentwood 37027 $3,450,000 Windstone Ph 2 862 Windstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $2,750,000 Harlan 9237 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,700,000 Harlan 9241 Nina Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,700,000 Harlan 9208 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,650,000 Traditions Sec4 1870 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,300,000 Harlan 9226 Liza Ct Brentwood 37027