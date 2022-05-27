Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for May 2, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for May 2-6, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$4,000,000Harlan9230 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$3,700,000HarlanLiza CtBrentwood37027
$3,550,000HarlanLiza CtBrentwood37027
$3,500,000Princeton Hills Sec 35186 Colleton WayBrentwood37027
$3,450,000Windstone Ph 2862 Windstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$2,750,000Harlan9237 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,700,000Harlan9241 Nina CtBrentwood37027
$2,700,000Harlan9208 Liza CtBrentwood37027
$2,650,000Traditions Sec41870 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$2,300,000Harlan9226 Liza CtBrentwood37027

