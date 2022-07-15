Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 20, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 20-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,500,000
|Parkside @ Brenthaven
|1497 Stephanie Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,050,000
|Whetstone Ph7
|9485 Whetstone Blvd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,892,727
|Heathrow Hills
|5211 Heathrow Hills Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,775,000
|Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3
|9171 Radrick Ridge
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,700,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec 5
|1733 Ravello Way
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,550,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 10
|9431 Highwood Hill Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,475,992
|Allens Green
|1741 Barrow Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,431,384
|Brenthaven Sec 7-a
|8107 Shady Pl
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,425,000
|Brenthaven Sec 8
|1611 S Martha Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,101,000
|Berkley Walk
|9504 Coronet Ln
|Brentwood
|37027