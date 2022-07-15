Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for June 20, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for June 20-24, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,500,000Parkside @ Brenthaven1497 Stephanie CtBrentwood37027
$2,050,000Whetstone Ph79485 Whetstone BlvdBrentwood37027
$1,892,727Heathrow Hills5211 Heathrow Hills DrBrentwood37027
$1,775,000Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 39171 Radrick RidgeBrentwood37027
$1,700,000Tuscany Hills Sec 51733 Ravello WayBrentwood37027
$1,550,000Raintree Forest So Sec 109431 Highwood Hill RdBrentwood37027
$1,475,992Allens Green1741 Barrow LnBrentwood37027
$1,431,384Brenthaven Sec 7-a8107 Shady PlBrentwood37027
$1,425,000Brenthaven Sec 81611 S Martha CtBrentwood37027
$1,101,000Berkley Walk9504 Coronet LnBrentwood37027

