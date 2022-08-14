Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for July 18, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for July 18-22, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $2,500,000 Parkside @ Brenthaven 1497 Stephanie Ct Brentwood 37027 $2,050,000 Whetstone Ph7 9485 Whetstone Blvd Brentwood 37027 $1,892,727 Heathrow Hills 5211 Heathrow Hills Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,775,000 Lansdowne Sec 1 Ph 3 9171 Radrick Ridge Brentwood 37027 $1,700,000 Tuscany Hills Sec 5 1733 Ravello Way Brentwood 37027 $1,550,000 Raintree Forest So Sec 10 9431 Highwood Hill Rd Brentwood 37027 $1,475,992 Allens Green 1741 Barrow Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,431,384 Brenthaven Sec 7-a 8107 Shady Pl Brentwood 37027 $1,425,000 Brenthaven Sec 8 1611 S Martha Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,101,000 Berkley Walk 9504 Coronet Ln Brentwood 37027