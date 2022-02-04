Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Jan. 10-14, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$2,750,000
|Governors Club The Ph 2
|5 Colonel Winstead Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,650,000
|Cambridge Hills Sec 2
|710 Splitrail Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,625,000
|Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 4
|9619 Deer Track Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,500,000
|River Oaks Sec 5
|6010 Manassas Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,383,373
|Traditions Sec4
|1851 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,315,000
|Raintree Forest So Sec 2
|9412 Gentlewind Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,150,000
|River Oaks Sec 1
|6117 Johnson Chapel Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,100,000
|Sneed Manor
|500 Stella Vista Pvt Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,075,000
|Inglehame Farms Sec 2
|9011 Grey Pointe Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$740,000
|1102 Gen Macarthur Dr
|Brentwood
|37027