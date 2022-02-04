Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Jan. 10-14, 2022

By
Michael Carpenter
-
real estate

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for January 10-14, 2022. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$2,750,000Governors Club The Ph 25 Colonel Winstead DrBrentwood37027
$1,650,000Cambridge Hills Sec 2710 Splitrail DrBrentwood37027
$1,625,000Bonbrook The Est Of Ph 49619 Deer Track CtBrentwood37027
$1,500,000River Oaks Sec 56010 Manassas CtBrentwood37027
$1,383,373Traditions Sec41851 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$1,315,000Raintree Forest So Sec 29412 Gentlewind DrBrentwood37027
$1,150,000River Oaks Sec 16117 Johnson Chapel RdBrentwood37027
$1,100,000Sneed Manor500 Stella Vista Pvt CtBrentwood37027
$1,075,000Inglehame Farms Sec 29011 Grey Pointe CtBrentwood37027
$740,0001102 Gen Macarthur DrBrentwood37027

