Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 28-30, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode Map $4,975,000 1600 Franklin Rd Brentwood 37027 Map $3,072,114 Witherspoon Sec5 9269 Fordham Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $3,000,000 Moores Ln Industrial Park 1661 Mallory Ln Brentwood 37027 Map $2,294,181 Witherspoon Sec4 9247 Lehigh Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $2,000,000 Tuscany Hills Sec6 1745 Umbria Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,410,000 Brentmeade Est Sec 9 9124 Saddlebow Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,379,000 Traditions Sec1 1921 Campfire Ct Brentwood 37027 Map $1,352,000 Brentwood Country Club 5001 Country Club Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,300,000 Witherspoon Sec7 Edenwilde Dr Brentwood 37027 Map $1,250,000 9813 Split Log Rd Brentwood 37027 Map