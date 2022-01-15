Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 28-30, 2021

By
Michael Carpenter
-
See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcodeMap
$4,975,0001600 Franklin RdBrentwood37027Map
$3,072,114Witherspoon Sec59269 Fordham DrBrentwood37027Map
$3,000,000Moores Ln Industrial Park1661 Mallory LnBrentwood37027Map
$2,294,181Witherspoon Sec49247 Lehigh DrBrentwood37027Map
$2,000,000Tuscany Hills Sec61745 Umbria DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,410,000Brentmeade Est Sec 99124 Saddlebow DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,379,000Traditions Sec11921 Campfire CtBrentwood37027Map
$1,352,000Brentwood Country Club5001 Country Club DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,300,000Witherspoon Sec7Edenwilde DrBrentwood37027Map
$1,250,0009813 Split Log RdBrentwood37027Map

