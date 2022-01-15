Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for Dec. 28-30, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for December 28-30, 2021. For more information about purchasing a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|Map
|$4,975,000
|1600 Franklin Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$3,072,114
|Witherspoon Sec5
|9269 Fordham Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$3,000,000
|Moores Ln Industrial Park
|1661 Mallory Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,294,181
|Witherspoon Sec4
|9247 Lehigh Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$2,000,000
|Tuscany Hills Sec6
|1745 Umbria Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,410,000
|Brentmeade Est Sec 9
|9124 Saddlebow Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,379,000
|Traditions Sec1
|1921 Campfire Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,352,000
|Brentwood Country Club
|5001 Country Club Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,300,000
|Witherspoon Sec7
|Edenwilde Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map
|$1,250,000
|9813 Split Log Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|Map