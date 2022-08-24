Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for August 1, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for August 1-5, 2022.

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$13,800,000Maryland Farms Sec 7101 Winners CirBrentwood37027
$13,400,0002860 Clark RdBrentwood37027
$5,999,9941647 Ragsdale RdBrentwood37027
$2,850,000Belle Rive Ph 1 Sec 16331 Johnson Chapel Rd WBrentwood37027
$2,700,000Traditions Sec51895 Traditions CirBrentwood37027
$2,640,000Hampton Reserve Sec 39566 Yellow Finch CtBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Morgan Farms Sec51877 Charity DrBrentwood37027
$1,850,000Chevoit Hills9262 Chevoit DrBrentwood37027
$1,815,000Liberty Church Est870 Nialta LnBrentwood37027
$1,799,950Morgan Farms Sec21828 Tiverton PlaceBrentwood37027

