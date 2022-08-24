Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for August 1, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for August 1-5, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$13,800,000
|Maryland Farms Sec 7
|101 Winners Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$13,400,000
|2860 Clark Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$5,999,994
|1647 Ragsdale Rd
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,850,000
|Belle Rive Ph 1 Sec 1
|6331 Johnson Chapel Rd W
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,700,000
|Traditions Sec5
|1895 Traditions Cir
|Brentwood
|37027
|$2,640,000
|Hampton Reserve Sec 3
|9566 Yellow Finch Ct
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Morgan Farms Sec5
|1877 Charity Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,850,000
|Chevoit Hills
|9262 Chevoit Dr
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,815,000
|Liberty Church Est
|870 Nialta Ln
|Brentwood
|37027
|$1,799,950
|Morgan Farms Sec2
|1828 Tiverton Place
|Brentwood
|37027