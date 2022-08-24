Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Brentwood for August 1, 2022

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Brentwood Tennessee for August 1-5, 2022. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $13,800,000 Maryland Farms Sec 7 101 Winners Cir Brentwood 37027 $13,400,000 2860 Clark Rd Brentwood 37027 $5,999,994 1647 Ragsdale Rd Brentwood 37027 $2,850,000 Belle Rive Ph 1 Sec 1 6331 Johnson Chapel Rd W Brentwood 37027 $2,700,000 Traditions Sec5 1895 Traditions Cir Brentwood 37027 $2,640,000 Hampton Reserve Sec 3 9566 Yellow Finch Ct Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000 Morgan Farms Sec5 1877 Charity Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,850,000 Chevoit Hills 9262 Chevoit Dr Brentwood 37027 $1,815,000 Liberty Church Est 870 Nialta Ln Brentwood 37027 $1,799,950 Morgan Farms Sec2 1828 Tiverton Place Brentwood 37027