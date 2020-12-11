Top 10 Most Beautiful Pools of the Decade

As the decade comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the most beautiful pools designed and built around the world. Have a dream pool you want to bring to life in your own backyard? Peek Pools can help. Learn how to choose a pool contractor, or call 615-866-8800 for more information.
1The Face Suites (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)
51 stories high, infinity pools don’t get any more epic than this!
2Perivolas Hotel (Santorini, Greece)
Luxury. Views. Greece. What else do you need?!
3Grand Hotel Tremezzo (Lake Como, Italy)
Hop on over to the other side of the Mediterranean and take a dip in this pool within the sea!
4Amangiri (Canyon Point, UT)
Though international travel may be temporarily on pause, you can certainly find your way to Utah for a plunge in this gorgeous report pool.
5The Tank (Las Vegas, NV)
Also out West, the Tank at the Golden Nugget Hotel in Vegas even includes a water slide that shoots you through a gigantic shark tank!
6Joule Hotel Pool (Dallas, TX)
While we’re on the topic of daring pools, how do you feel about an infinity pool that juts out from ten stories high?
7Four Seasons Safari Lodge Pool (Tanzania)
Enjoy your own watering hole while you watch elephants and other amazing creatures enjoy theirs.
8Laucala Island (Fiji)
A plunge pool built out into a gorgeous emerald lagoon? Sign us up!
9Keemala (Kathu, Phuket, Thailand)
Immerse yourself in nature and luxury all at the same time.
10Amilla Fushi (Maldives)
Can you name anything more serene than your own private pool overlooking a sweeping, calm ocean? We’ll wait.
