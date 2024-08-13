Top 10 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for August 13, 2024

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 6-13, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!
|Facility Name
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Greek Cafe
|67
|2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Jefferson's
|70
|2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|High Brow Brew
|85
|188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 6, 2024
|Namaste Indian Restaurant
|95
|9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 6, 2024
|Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms
|97
|4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|August 8, 2024
|Chuy's Restaurant
|97
|3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 7, 2024
|Burger Up
|98
|401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 6, 2024
|Ground
|98
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 7, 2024
|Subway #7060
|98
|1735 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 6, 2024
|Jason's Deli
|98
|3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|August 6, 2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
