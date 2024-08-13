Top 10 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for August 13, 2024

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 6-13, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility Name Score Address Type Date Greek Cafe 67 2021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Jefferson's 70 2431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 High Brow Brew 85 188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 6, 2024 Namaste Indian Restaurant 95 9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms 97 4001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Routine August 8, 2024 Chuy's Restaurant 97 3061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 7, 2024 Burger Up 98 401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Ground 98 330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up August 7, 2024 Subway #7060 98 1735 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024 Jason's Deli 98 3065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up August 6, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email