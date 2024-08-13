Top 10 Lowest Food Health Scores in Williamson County for August 13, 2024

These are the top 10 lowest health scores in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for August 6-13, 2024. Most low-score restaurants will be re-inspected with a follow-up inspection. Read more local health inspections here!

Facility NameScoreAddressTypeDate
Greek Cafe672021 Mallory Ln., STE 102 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Jefferson's702431 Fairview Blvd Fairview, TN 37062Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
High Brow Brew85188 Front St., Sutie 102 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 6, 2024
Namaste Indian Restaurant959040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 6, 2024
Tito's Mexican Restaurant Berry Farms974001 Hughes Crossing Ste 111 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service RoutineAugust 8, 2024
Chuy's Restaurant973061 Mallory Lane Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 7, 2024
Burger Up98401B Cool Spring Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 6, 2024
Ground98330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin, TN 37064Food Service Follow-UpAugust 7, 2024
Subway #7060981735 Galleria Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 6, 2024
Jason's Deli983065 Mallory Ln Franklin, TN 37067Food Service Follow-UpAugust 6, 2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

