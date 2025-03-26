Top 10 Family-Friendly Activities in Williamson County This Spring

As the vibrant colors of spring emerge, Williamson County comes alive with exciting events and outdoor adventures perfect for families. Whether you’re looking for lively festivals, hands-on experiences, or a way to enjoy the fresh air, this season offers something for everyone.

From annual traditions in historic Downtown Franklin to outdoor fun in local parks, endless opportunities exist to make memories with loved ones. At Warren Bradley Partners, we cherish the opportunity to share these local treasures with you. Here’s our curated list of the top 10 family-friendly activities to enjoy this spring:

1. Main Street Festival

Join us in historic Downtown Franklin for the annual Main Street Festival, a beloved tradition featuring arts and crafts vendors, live performances, delicious food, and fun for the entire family. Consistently ranked among the top events in the Southeast, this festival is a must-visit.

Date: April 26-27, 2025

Location: Main Street, Downtown Franklin, TN

2. Tennessee Renaissance Festival

Step back in time at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, where history comes alive with jousting tournaments, artisan crafts, and period music. It’s an entertaining and educational experience for all ages.

Date: May 3-4, 10-11, 17-18, 24-26, 2025

Location: 2135 New Castle Road Arrington, TN

3. Franklin Farmers Market

The Franklin Farmers Market offers fresh produce, local crafts, and live music every Saturday morning. It’s a wonderful way to support local farmers and artisans while enjoying a lively community atmosphere.

Date: Every Saturday 9am-12pm

Location: 230 Franklin Road, Franklin TN

4. Kids Arts Festival of Tennessee

Held in Pinkerton Park, this annual event invites K-12 students to showcase their artwork. The festival includes performances, interactive art stops, and hands-on activities for young creatives.

Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025

Location: Pinkerton Park | 405 Murfreesboro Rd, Franklin TN

5. Touch a Truck

For kids who love big trucks, construction vehicles, and emergency response equipment, the Touch-A-Truck event at Pinkerton Park is a hands-on experience they won’t forget. Families can explore a variety of vehicles up close while meeting the professionals who operate them.

Date: May 16, 2025

Location: Jim Warren Park

6. Hill Fest 2025

At Fischer Park in Spring Hill, Hill Fest is a free event featuring live music, food vendors, and activities for all ages. It’s a perfect way to spend a spring afternoon with family and friends.

Date: June 7, 2025

Location: 4285 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill, TN

7. Nashville Earth Day

Held at Centennial Park, Nashville Earth Day is a free event that brings the community together to celebrate sustainability. The festival includes educational exhibits, sustainable small businesses, and live entertainment.

Date: April 19, 2025

Location: 2500 West End AvenueNashville, TN

8. Spring Tennessee Craft Fair

Also, at Centennial Park, the Spring Tennessee Craft Fair showcases artisans from across the state. Families can enjoy browsing unique handmade items, watching craft demonstrations, and participating in interactive activities.

Date: May 2-4, 2025

Location: 2500 West End AvenueNashville, TN

9. Franklin Rodeo

One of the longest-running events in Middle Tennessee, the Franklin Rodeo brings thrilling rodeo action to Williamson County every spring. From bull riding to barrel racing, it’s an exciting way to experience Tennessee’s cowboy culture.

Date: May 15-17, 2025

Location: 4215 Long Ln Franklin, TN

10. Whiskey Warmer

While this event is more suited for parents, the Whiskey Warmer in Franklin offers a relaxed evening of whiskey tastings, live music, and local food vendors. If you’re looking for a date night or a fun outing while the kids stay home, this is a great spring event to check out.

Date: April 5, 2025

Location: WESTHAVEN SKUBE SWIM CENTER

Making the Most of Spring in Williamson County

At Warren Bradley Partners, we’re not just your real estate experts; we’re your neighbors, eager to share the vibrant community we proudly call home. Whether you’re looking for the perfect home in Williamson County or simply looking for ways to enjoy the season, we’re here to help you feel at home in Middle Tennessee.

Contact Warren Bradley Partners today to find your perfect home and kick off spring in the best way possible.

