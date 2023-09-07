Tootsie’s to Celebrate 62nd Birthday With Free Outdoor Concert

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 62nd birthday in downtown Nashville on Sunday, September 17.

As part of the celebration, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge will feature entertainment on the outdoor Broadway stage throughout the day, a free concert open to the public. Music starts at 11 am with the headliners beginning at 5 pm.

On social media, they have announced performances from Randy Houser, Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Montgomery Gentry, Colt Ford and Oliver Anthony. There will also be a surprise guest.

Tootsie’s is located at 422 Broadway, Nashville.