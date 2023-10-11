Tool Announces 2024 Arena Tour Stopping in Nashville

Tool announced they will be extending their tour for 2024. Tool will perform at Bridgestone Arena on January 23.

In a social media post they shared, “We’ll be performing more shows next January and February across the United States, with support from Elder. Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, October 13th at 10 am local time.”

Those looking for advanced tickets can join TOOL Army. Pre-sale tickets will be available exclusively to members for two days, from October 11th at 10 am local time to Thursday, October 12th at 10 pm local time.

Find tickets here.