Tony-Winning ‘The Band’s Visit’ Leads Broadway’s Return to Nashville

Celebrating the highly anticipated return of touring Broadway to Nashville, the nonprofit Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) will launch its 2021-22 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season with the Nashville premiere of The Band’s Visit, one of the most Tony Award®-winning musicals in history, at TPAC’s Jackson Hall Oct. 19-24.

Single tickets for The Band’s Visit go on sale on Friday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St., in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

With a Tony- and Grammy Award-winning score that seduces your soul and sweeps you off your feet, and featuring thrillingly talented onstage musicians, The Band’s Visit rejoices in the way music makes us laugh, makes us cry and ultimately brings us together.

After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. The Band’s Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

The Band’s Visit tells a delightfully offbeat story, set in a town that’s way off the beaten path, a band of musicians arrive lost, out of the blue. With beautiful music perfuming the air, the band brings the town to life in unexpected and tantalizing ways. Even the briefest visit can stay with you forever.

The Band’s Visit will be the first Broadway touring production to return to TPAC since it closed its theaters in March 2020.

“When The Band’s Visit makes its Nashville premiere in October, it will have been more than 19 months since audiences have shared in the incomparable experience of a live Broadway performance at TPAC,” says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. “We can’t think of a show more perfectly suited to bring us back together then this beautiful award-winning musical. Its message of acceptance and kindness is a powerful reminder of how music and the arts bridge and connect us all.”

The Band’s Visit world premiere opened to critical acclaim at the Atlantic Theater Company on Dec. 8, 2016, where the sold-out, limited engagement extended twice, playing its final performance on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. The show then opened at Broadway’s Ethel Barrymore Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, and went on to play 589 regular performances and 36 previews before closing on April 7, 2019. The Band’s Visit broke the all-time box office record at Broadway’s Barrymore Theatre twice.

With music and lyrics by Tony and Drama Desk Award winner David Yazbek, and a book by Tony, NY Drama Critics Circle, Lortel and Outer Critics Circle award winner Itamar Moses, The Band’s Visit has won “Best Musical” awards from the Tony Awards, Drama League, New York Drama Critics’ Circle, the Outer Critics Circle, the Lucille Lortel and the Obies. It is based on the screenplay by Eran Kolirin, and is directed by Tony, Drama Desk, Lortel and Obie Award winner David Cromer.

The creative team also includes Patrick McCollum (Choreography), Scott Pask (Set Design), Sarah Laux (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Sound Design), Maya Ciarrocchi (Projection Design), Charles G. LaPointe (Hair Designer), Tony Award winner Jamshied Sharifi (Orchestrations), Andrea Grody (Music Supervisor & Additional Arrangements), Dean Sharenow (Music Supervisor & Music Coordinator) and Rick Bertone (Music Director).

The Band’s Visit original Broadway cast album received the 2019 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The musical is also the recipient of a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for a performance of “Answer Me” on NBC’s “Today.”



If You Go:

The Band’s Visit

Oct. 19-24, 2021

TPAC’s Jackson Hall

505 Deaderick St.

Tickets:

TPAC.org

615-782-4040

The Band's Visit is the first production featured in the 2021-22 HCA Healthcare/TriStar Health Broadway at TPAC season. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice. TPAC reminds ticket buyers that the only official place to buy tickets online is TPAC.org.

TPAC is an accessible facility with a variety of services including wheelchair accommodations, accessible parking and assistive listening devices. Open captioning, American Sign Language, audio description and large print and Braille programs are offered at the Sunday matinee performance of each Broadway series production and Broadway special engagement. For more information, email [email protected] or call 615-782-6577.