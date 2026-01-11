Tony Rollo Brings Ben Franklin Live to the Franklin Theatre

Acclaimed actor and historical impersonator Tony Rollo will bring his celebrated living-history performance, Benjamin Franklin Lives, to the Franklin Theatre for a special one-day presentation on Friday, January 16, 2026, at 12:00 noon.

The performance coincides with the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States of America and the simultaneous release of two new books about Benjamin Franklin authored by Pamela Lewis, both of which will be available during the event.

As America begins its 250th year, the Franklin Theatre, located at 419 Main Street, Franklin, Tennessee, joins the national commemoration with this highly regarded and historically accurate theatrical experience. Benjamin Franklin Lives is based entirely on Franklin’s own writings and letters and presents a compelling work of living history crafted specifically for modern theater audiences.

“We are delighted that Tony Rollo was able to take time from his busy schedule to showcase his incredible show at The Franklin Theatre on January 16,” says Eric Dilts, Executive Director of The Franklin Theatre.

As part of the event, Franklin resident, preservationist, and historian Pamela Lewis will debut her two new books about Benjamin Franklin. Benjamin Franklin – America’s First Rockstar is a commemorative guidebook celebrating the birthday of “America’s Original Influencer,” while Ben Franklin Visits Franklin for a Day is a children’s book illustrated by Isabella McKaskill. Both titles will be available for purchase at the Franklin Theatre.

Tickets are $35, which includes admission plus the attendee’s choice of one of the books, or $15 for the performance only. Find tickets here.

“I am most honored to be invited to participate in the 320th birthday celebration of my friend Ben Franklin in the city that bears his name,” said Tony Rollo. “It is a dream come true to play the Franklin Theatre and share the magic of his incredible life. I’m hoping this is the first of many visits to your fair city!”

The Franklin Theatre is a historic, 300-seat Art Deco venue on Main Street in downtown Franklin. A beloved nonprofit landmark, the theatre reopened in 2011 following a major renovation by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County. Today, it serves as a vital cultural hub, offering movies, live music, comedy, and community events while celebrating local history and world-class entertainment.

