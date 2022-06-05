Tony Award-Winning Actress Bernadette Peters to Appear with the Nashville Symphony

Tony Award-winning actress Bernadette Peters has dazzled audiences and critics with her performances on stage and television, in concert, and on recordings throughout her illustrious career. She has been recognized with multiple Tony Awards, including “Best Actress in a Musical,” a Golden Globe award, multiple GRAMMY® Award nominations, and other accolades.

Joined by The Nashville Symphony, Peters will sing from her extensive songbook of Broadway hits – including gems from Rodgers and Hammerstein, Sondheim and more – during a magical performance tailor-made for the acoustics of Schermerhorn Symphony Center. The concert will open with the Nashville Symphony performing a selection of beloved Broadway overtures and more.

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT

WHERE:

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

1 Symphony Pl, Nashville, TN 37201

TICKETS NOW ON SALE: NashvilleSymphony.org/ bernadettepeters

FOR PARKING INFORMATION, CLICK HERE. The Nashville Symphony offers valet parking (through PMC Management) in front of Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Symphony Place for most events. The price is $27, credit card payment only. Valet service opens 90 minutes before showtime for all concerts.

ABOUT NASHVILLE SYMPHONY:

The GRAMMY® Award-winning Nashville Symphony has earned an international reputation for its innovative programming and its commitment to performing, recording and commissioning works by America’s leading composers. With more than 140 performances annually, the orchestra offers a broad range of classical, pops, jazz and family concerts, along with an extensive array of education and community engagement programs. The Nashville Symphony has released 40 internationally distributed recordings on Naxos, which have received 27 GRAMMY® nominations and 14 GRAMMY® Awards, making it one of the most active recording orchestras in the country. The orchestra has also released recordings on Decca, Deutsche Grammophon and New West Records.

In addition to support from Metro Arts and Tennessee Arts Commission, Nashville Symphony is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Nashville Symphony is also supported in part by an American Rescue Plan Act grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to support general operating expenses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.