Tommy Howell Residency Brings Charlie Sheen, Cast of Cobra Kai and More to City Winery

Actor, singer-songwriter, Tommy Howell (The Outsiders, Red Dawn, Walking Dead) is launching a residency at the Nashville City Winery – bringing the best of Hollywood to Nashville for a one-of-a-kind celebrity experience. Riding high on his debut record release, American Storyteller, Tommy is excited to showcase his new music and share his stories from Hollywood. Fans can expect musical performances, interviews, iconic scene reenactments, audience participation games and more!

FIRST FIVE SHOWS

May 13 – Cast of Cobra Kai

May 19 – Charlie Sheen (Two and A Half Men/Red Dawn)

May 26 – Kevin Dillon (Entourage/Platoon)

June 2 – E.T. Cast Reunion

June 9 – Adam Carolla (The Adam Carolla Show/The Man Show)

Stay tuned: 19 more special guests to be announced

Early access tickets for City Winery Vinofile Members are available March 15, 2023 at Noon CST. Tickets for the general public will go on sale beginning March 17, 2023 at Noon CST. Tickets and information here.

Shows are at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. CST and Meet and Greet options will be available for most guests. For more information visit www.tommyhowellmusic.com.