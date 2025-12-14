Tommee Profitt Announces Return to Bridgestone Arena in 2026

Award-winning composer for TV & Film, producer, and songwriter Tommee Profitt announces the return of his acclaimed holiday spectacular THE BIRTH OF A KING, expanding to two nights at Bridgestone Arena on December 12 and December 13, 2026.

Since its live debut in 2022, this event has had exponential growth, culminating in a sold-out show last year at the Grand Ole Opry and the rapid sellout of the show’s 2025 Bridgestone debut. Profitt has partnered with TPR to bring this can’t-miss, cinematic Christmas experience to Nashville once again in 2026. Tickets are available today here.

“I’m completely blown away and humbled that our first-ever BIRTH OF A KING Christmas show at Bridgestone Arena sold out so fast. The response from fans has been overwhelming, and it means more to me than I can say,” shares Tommee Profitt. “I’m beyond excited to announce that next year we’ll be doing not one, but TWO nights, so everyone who wants to be there has the chance to experience it. It’s truly a dream come true.”

Hailed as “The Most Epic Christmas Event in History,” THE BIRTH OF A KING LIVE stands as a worldwide destination Christmas event, drawing audiences from across the globe. The breathtaking production features 20+ incredible artists, a 50-piece orchestra, a 100-person choir, and a full band, all performing Profitt’s signature, chill-inducing arrangements. This year, the sold-out Bridgestone Arena audience, with over 12,000 in attendance, was from all over the world.

This immersive concert experience brings to life Profitt’s 2020 cinematic Christmas album, The Birth of a King, presenting awe-inspiring, reimagined renditions of beloved Christmas songs, each powered by an aggressive modern orchestra and featuring some of the industry’s best vocalists. Driven by surging demand and an ever-expanding fan base, the production reached a new milestone with its triumphant, sold-out debut at Bridgestone Arena this year.

Profitt has achieved tremendous success as a producer, artist, songwriter, and award-winning composer for TV & Film. His cinematic releases have amassed over 100 billion global lifetime streams, along with 300+ major sync placements across movie trailers, television promos, video games, and more. His body of work includes 23 RIAA Platinum and 26 RIAA Gold certifications, further cementing his reputation as one of today’s most impactful creative forces.

