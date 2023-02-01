Tom Brady Retires (Again)

Tom Brady has announced his retirement….again. Brady, 45, made the announcement via social media on Wednesday morning.

“I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first,” Brady says in his video. He thanks his fans, family and competitors in his video and says “he wouldn’t change a thing.”

Truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/j2s2sezvSS — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2023

The Buccaneers showed their thanks to Brady with a social media post as well.

Exactly one year ago, Brady announced he was retiring but changed his mind a little over a month later.

Brady has played for the NFL for 23 seasons and won seven Super Bowls (six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers). According to ESPN, Brady is the NFL leader in career passing yards (89,214) and touchdown passes (649).