Todd Chrisley Partners with Beckett’s Spirits

Todd Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best has just announced a partnership with Beckett’s Tonics California.

Beckett’s has a line of non-alcoholic spirits and cocktails. With Chrisley, they just launched a new line that is now available nationally online and in selected Costco, Kroger/Ralphs and BevMo! stores.

Todd will be joined by his wife, Julie and daughter Savannah to help promote the new line and the “sober curious” movement. What is “sober curious”? According to Ruby Warrington, author of Sober Curious: The Blissful Sleep, Greater Focus, Limitless Presence, and Deep Connection Awaiting Us All on the Other Side of Alcohol, and founder of Club Söda, “[Being sober curious] means, literally, to choose to question, or get curious about, every impulse, invitation, and expectation to drink, versus mindlessly going along with the dominant drinking culture,” reports verywellmind.com.

“As America’s #1 Helicopter parent, my mission has been to find the perfect, sophisticated, non-alcoholic party cocktails for our family and friends of all generations – from Chase and Savannah, even my Mother Nanny Faye,” said Todd Chrisley in a release. “When I couldn’t find anything, I found the right partner in the Beckett’s team. They knew exactly how to make magic happen without the hazards of alcohol and the bland, boring, socially awkward options of sugary sodas and waters. So now, when everyone gets home, they will have been socially responsible – ALL GOOD. And everyone’s happy.”

The Beckett’s Tonics™ are a single-serve cocktails that include non-alcoholic flavors of gin and tonic, lime margarita, Moscow mule and paloma. The Beckett’s ’27™ family of multi-serve spirits include non-alcoholic coconut rum, amaretto and cinnamon whisky. All are vegan, gluten free and are made with a tiny fraction of the sugar typically found in traditional alcohol spirits, cocktails and sodas.