Today’s Top Stories: Sept 9, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
christmas parade

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 9, 2021.

Luke Bryan
photo from Emily Clarke Events Instagram

1Luke Bryan Walks Niece Down the Aisle for College Grove Wedding

It was a gorgeous Tennessee day for a wedding as country artist Luke Bryan walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle. Read More

christmas parade

2Franklin Kiwanis Announces Christmas Parade Date

The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin has scheduled their annual Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade for Saturday, December 4 at 2 p.m to take place in downtown Franklin. Read More

Condado
photo by Donna Vissman

3Photo of the Day: September 9, 2021

Today’s photo is of Condado Tacos, which will open in the third quarter of 2021 at McEwen Northside. Read More

Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45
Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45

4WCSO Arrest Man in Road Rage Shooting on I-840

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a Rossville, TN man after a road rage shooting on I-840 West around mile marker 29 yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, September 8). Read More

photo: City of Franklin

5Water Reclamation Largest Capital Project in Franklin History

In 2018, the city of Franklin broke ground on a new reclamation facility, the largest capital expenditure investment they have ever made. It is coming down to the final year of construction, scheduled to open in 2022. Read More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here