Today’s Top Stories: Sept 7, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 7, 2021.
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities. Here are 6 upcoming shows to know about. Read More
photo from Maxi B Home Facebook
The home decor store, located at 150 Pewitt Drive in Brentwood, announces its closure. Read More
See where houses sold for August 23-27, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
photo from Our Faux Farmhouse Instagram
Urban Sips + Sweets opened at The Factory in Franklin. Read More
Stock Image
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More