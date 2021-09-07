Today’s Top Stories: Sept 7, 2021

16 Upcoming Concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities. Here are 6 upcoming shows to know about. Read More

2Brentwood Home Decor Store Maxi B. Announces Closure

The home decor store, located at 150 Pewitt Drive in Brentwood, announces its closure. Read More

3Williamson County Property Transfers August 23

See where houses sold for August 23-27, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

4Urban Sips + Sweets Opens in Franklin

Urban Sips + Sweets opened at The Factory in Franklin. Read More

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

