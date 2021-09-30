Today’s Top Stories: Sept 30, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Top Stories Sept 30

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 30, 2021.

Sp Ed Teacher Assistant

1WCS Raises Pay for Special Education Teaching Assistants

Williamson County Schools is raising its hourly wage for special education teacher assistants. Read More

The Lesson From COVID_ Schools Should Not Return to “Normal”
From left to right: Mark Claypool & John McLaughlin

2The Lesson From COVID: Schools Should Not Return to “Normal”

if there is anything the pandemic has taught us, it is that schools should not return to “normal.” Clamoring for school as it was wastes the teachable moment that COVID-19 forced on an unwitting nation. Changes that would have taken decades at a pre-COVID pace are now possible at some fraction of before. Read More

Brownland Farm Development

3Emotions Run High Over Brownland Farm Development

After two years of locked horns over the Brownland Farm development proposal, at the September 14 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) nerves were frazzled and patience was running thin as updated data on the flood plains arose in the eleventh hour. Read More

child reading book
Stock Image

4WCS COVID-19 Isolation and Quarantine Numbers by School

Williamson County Schools is providing information to the public on the number of WCS students and staff who are quarantined or isolated due to COVID-19 by school. Read More

Skoah
photo by Donna Vissman

5New Facial Studio Opens in Downtown Franklin

Skoah Facials is now open in downtown Franklin at 133 1st Avenue South. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

