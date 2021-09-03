Today’s Top Stories: Sept 3, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 3, 2021.

16 Upcoming Concerts at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane in Franklin (near I-65 and I-840), is a completely open-air venue nestled on a 138-acre site convenient to Nashville and the surrounding cities. Here are 6 upcoming shows to know about. Read More

Testing at the Williamson County Ag Center

2Williamson Co Health Department Moving COVID-19 Vaccine & Testing Operations to Ag Center

Beginning Tuesday, September 7th, the Williamson County Health Department will move COVID-19 vaccine and testing operations from the Franklin Clinic to the Williamson County Agricultural Center at 4215 Long Lane. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

3What’s New to Streaming in September 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More

covid 19

4Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 3

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 2, 2021. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

