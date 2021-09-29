Today’s Top Stories: Sept 29, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 29, 2021.
After two years of locked horns over the Brownland Farm development proposal, at the September 14 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) nerves were frazzled and patience was running thin as updated data on the flood plains arose in the eleventh hour.
After careful consideration and inspection, the old Georgia Boot Factory Pavilion at Bicentennial Park will be demolished due to safety concerns.
The John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival (formerly known as The Country Ham Festival) will return on October 2nd, 2021 at Oaklawn Mansion, 3331 Denning Lane in Spring Hill.
Hatcher Dairy Farm in College Grove was the subject of a new National Geographic docuseries; 'The Hatcher Family Dairy' has completed its first season.
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health.