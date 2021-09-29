Today’s Top Stories: Sept 29, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
photo: Hatcher Family Dairy Farm Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 29, 2021.

Brownland Farm Development

1Emotions Run High Over Brownland Farm Development

After two years of locked horns over the Brownland Farm development proposal, at the September 14 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) nerves were frazzled and patience was running thin as updated data on the flood plains arose in the eleventh hour. Read More

Bicentennial Park Pavilion

2Franklin to Demolish Bicentennial Park Pavilion

After careful consideration and inspection, the old Georgia Boot Factory Pavilion at Bicentennial Park will be demolished due to safety concerns. Read More

Whole Hog Festival
photo from The Well

3Whole Hog Festival Returns October 2

The John Maher Builders Whole Hog Festival (formerly known as The Country Ham Festival) will return on October 2nd, 2021 at Oaklawn Mansion, 3331 Denning Lane in Spring Hill. Read More

Hatcher Dairy Farm
photo from Hatcher Dairy Farm Facebook

4Hatcher Dairy Farm Docuseries Available on Disney+

Hatcher Dairy Farm in College Grove was the subject of a new National Geographic docuseries; ‘The Hatcher Family Dairy’ has completed its first season. Read More

coronavirus

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

