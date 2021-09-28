Today’s Top Stories: Sept 28, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 28, 2021.

Brownland Farm Development

1Emotions Run High Over Brownland Farm Development

After two years of locked horns over the Brownland Farm development proposal, at the September 14 meeting of the Board of Mayor and Alderman (BOMA) nerves were frazzled and patience was running thin as updated data on the flood plains arose in the eleventh hour. Read More

Bicentennial Park Pavilion

2Franklin to Demolish Bicentennial Park Pavilion

After careful consideration and inspection, the old Georgia Boot Factory Pavilion at Bicentennial Park will be demolished due to safety concerns. Read More

property transfers real estate

3Williamson County Property Transfers

See where houses sold for September 13-17, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Girl wearing mask
Stock Image

4WCS Announces New Mask Requirement

Williamson County Schools (WCS) has announced new mask requirement information due to a lawsuit filed late last week. Read More

coronavirus

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

