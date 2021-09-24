Today’s Top Stories: Sept 24, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 24, 2021.

Brentwood Police Capture Suspect After Burglaries and Homeowner’s Dog Shot

Brentwood Police responded Thursday, September 23, 2021 to a report of a motor vehicle
burglary in the River Oaks Subdivision. Read More

2Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 23

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 23, 2021. Read More

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

4H. G. Hill Realty Requests Permit for Demo of Columbia Ave Property

H. G. Hill Realty Company recently submitted an application to the City of Franklin’s Building and Neighborhood Services Department for a permit for the razing of the unoccupied structures at Hill Center Franklin. Read More

5Popular Nashville Bar/Restaurant Coming to Franklin

Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. Read More

Andrea Hinds
