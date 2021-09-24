Today’s Top Stories: Sept 24, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 24, 2021.
Brentwood Police responded Thursday, September 23, 2021 to a report of a motor vehicle
burglary in the River Oaks Subdivision. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 23, 2021. Read More
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More
H. G. Hill Realty Company recently submitted an application to the City of Franklin’s Building and Neighborhood Services Department for a permit for the razing of the unoccupied structures at Hill Center Franklin. Read More
Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. Read More