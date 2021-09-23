Today’s Top Stories: Sept 23, 2021

people on the porch
photo: People on the Porch Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 23, 2021.

Hill Center
photo by Donna Vissman

1H. G. Hill Realty Requests Permit for Demo of Columbia Ave Property

H. G. Hill Realty Company recently submitted an application to the City of Franklin’s Building and Neighborhood Services Department for a permit for the razing of the unoccupied structures at Hill Center Franklin. Read More

Nieghbors Germantown
photo from Neighbors Germantown Facebook

2Popular Nashville Bar/Restaurant Coming to Franklin

Neighbors, a full-service bar and restaurant with two Nashville locations, will open in Franklin at the McEwen Northside development. Read More

galleria ulta thief

3Suspect Steals Nearly $2,000 in Fragrances From Franklin Store

Franklin Police are hoping someone from the community might recognize this suspect. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

people on the porch
photo: People on the Porch Facebook

59 Not to Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2021

Attending Pilgrimage Festival? There are at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Dave Matthews Band, Black Keys, Maren Morris, Cage the Elephant, and more. But here are our picks for performances not to miss this year. Read More

