Today’s Top Stories: Sept 20, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 20, 2021.

City of Franklin
photo from City of Franklin Facebook

1Money Magazine Names Franklin Top Place to Live

Money Magazine’s 35th annual list of The Best Places to Live has one local Tennessee town on the list. Read More

sick child

2Second Wave of COVID Could Be “Perfect Storm” for Kids

One of the biggest differences in COVID reports from last year is that, according to a recent report by WKRN, “…children are taking the brunt of the rapid COVID-19 spread … accounting for 40% of the state’s new cases….”. Read More

Zoe's Kitchen
photo by Donna Vissman

3Zoe’s Kitchen in Franklin Closes

Zoe’s Kitchen, at 3058 Mallory Lane in Franklin, has closed. Read More

Columbia
photo by Donna Vissman

4Columbia Sportswear Company to Open at Brentwood Place

Columbia Sportswear Company will open at the Brentwood Place Shopping Center, 330 Franklin Road. Read More

JOHN EDWARD VANDE WOUDE
John Vande Woude, 33, of Spring Hill

5Former WCSO Deputy Arrested by TBI

On September 16, 2021, the TBI arrested a former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on a charge of official misconduct. John Vande Woude, 33, of Spring Hill, was booked into the Williamson County Jail and released on bond.  Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

