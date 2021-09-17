Today’s Top Stories: Sept 17, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Lucky Ladd Farms

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 17, 2021.

martin's bbq

1Health Inspections: BBQ Joints in Williamson County for Sept. 17 2021

These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 15, 2021. Read More

WCS Logo Black Blue Background

2Social Media Trend has Student Vandals Destroying WCS Property

A nationwide social media trend has led some WCS students to vandalize and destroy school property, and those students will be facing criminal charges. Read More

JOHN EDWARD VANDE WOUDE
John Vande Woude, 33, of Spring Hill

3Former WCSO Deputy Arrested by TBI

Today, September 16, 2021, the TBI arrested a former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on a charge of official misconduct. Read More

Lucky Ladd Farms

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

coronavirus

5Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 16

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 16, 2021.  Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

