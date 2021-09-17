Today’s Top Stories: Sept 17, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 17, 2021.
These are the scores for BBQ joints in Williamson County with their most recent inspection score as of September 15, 2021. Read More
A nationwide social media trend has led some WCS students to vandalize and destroy school property, and those students will be facing criminal charges. Read More
John Vande Woude, 33, of Spring Hill
Today, September 16, 2021, the TBI arrested a former Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on a charge of official misconduct. Read More
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 16, 2021. Read More