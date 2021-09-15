Today’s Top Stories: Sept 15, 2021

Andrea Hinds
mt juliet stolen truck

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 15, 2021.

Screenshot/City of Franklin Youtube

1When Will Mack Hatcher Extension be Completed?

While it seems to local commuters that progress on the Mack Hatcher extension has stalled, the contractor has simply reallocated their resources to the Hillsboro Road intersection. Read More

photo from Coal Town Public House

2New Restaurant Opens in Franklin’s Westhaven Community

Modern American Grill Coal Town Public House recently opened in the Westhaven community located in Franklin. Read More

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID case count in Williamson County. Read More

42 Suspects Apprehended in Mt. Juliet From Stolen Vehicle Out of Franklin

After a lengthy search, two suspects were apprehended after running away from a stolen truck, alerted to officers by Guardian Shield. Read More

photo by Donna Vissman

5Daily Schedule for 2021 Pilgrimage Festival

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival returns for its seventh year at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm on September 25 & 26 in Franklin. Read More

Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

