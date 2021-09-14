Today’s Top Stories: Sept 14, 2021

1When Will Mack Hatcher Extension be Completed?

While it seems to local commuters that progress on the Mack Hatcher extension has stalled, the contractor has simply reallocated their resources to the Hillsboro Road intersection. Read More

2New Restaurant Opens in Franklin’s Westhaven Community

Modern American Grill Coal Town Public House recently opened in the Westhaven community located in Franklin. Read More

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID case count in Williamson County. Read More

4Ribbon Cutting: Sugaring NYC in Spring Hill

Sugaring NYC held its ribbon cutting for its new location on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 4816 Main Street Unit E in Spring Hill. Read More

5How Many Williamson County Residents Have Received COVID-19 Vaccine?

Here is a look at the percentage of Williamson County residents who have received first and second doses. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

