Today’s Top Stories: Sept 13, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 10, 2021.
Lash extension studio, The Lash Lounge, has opened a new studio in Franklin at 3046 Columbia Avenue. Read More
Sometimes wishes do come true. Just ask Fairview Middle School eighth grader Kevin Lee. Read More
A look at the COVID case count in Williamson County. Read More
Country artist and just announced 2021 CMA Awards Album of the Year nominee, Morgan Wallen, hit the stage for a good cause last Wednesday night hosting his SOLD-OUT MORGAN WALLEN AND FRIENDS acoustic benefit concert at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works raising over $725,000 for The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. Read More
After opening a coffee stand at the end of last year, Fully Leaded Coffee has now opened a brick-and-mortar location in Spring Hill. Read More