Today’s Top Stories: Sept 13, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 10, 2021.

the Lash Lounge
photo by Donna Vissman

1The Lash Lounge Opens in Franklin

Lash extension studio, The Lash Lounge, has opened a new studio in Franklin at 3046 Columbia Avenue. Read More

FMS Kevin Lee

2Fairview Middle Student’s Wish Gets Granted

Sometimes wishes do come true. Just ask Fairview Middle School eighth grader Kevin Lee. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

3Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at the COVID case count in Williamson County. Read More

Morgan Wallen
photo by DAVID LEHR

4Morgan Wallen Raises $725,000 for Flood Relief

Country artist and just announced 2021 CMA Awards Album of the Year nominee, Morgan Wallen, hit the stage for a good cause last Wednesday night hosting his SOLD-OUT MORGAN WALLEN AND FRIENDS acoustic benefit concert at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works raising over $725,000 for The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee and the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund. Read More

Fully Leaded Coffee
photo from Fully Leaded Coffee

5Fully Leaded Coffee Opens Brick-and-Mortar Location

After opening a coffee stand at the end of last year, Fully Leaded Coffee has now opened a brick-and-mortar location in Spring Hill. Read More

