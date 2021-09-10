Today’s Top Stories: Sept 10, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 10, 2021.
It was a gorgeous Tennessee day for a wedding as country artist Luke Bryan walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 9, 2021. Read More
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More
Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45
Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a Rossville, TN man after a road rage shooting on I-840 West around mile marker 29 yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, September 8). Read More
If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More