Today’s Top Stories: Sept 10, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Luke Bryan
photo from Emily Clarke Events Instagram

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 10, 2021.

Luke Bryan
photo from Emily Clarke Events Instagram

1Luke Bryan Walks Niece Down the Aisle for College Grove Wedding

It was a gorgeous Tennessee day for a wedding as country artist Luke Bryan walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle. Read More

covid 19

2Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Sept 9

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of September 9, 2021. Read More

Middle Tennessee Highland Games
photo from Middle Tennessee Highland Games Facebook

3Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45
Vernon Brewer, Jr., 45

4WCSO Arrest Man in Road Rage Shooting on I-840

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested a Rossville, TN man after a road rage shooting on I-840 West around mile marker 29 yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, September 8). Read More

coronavirus

5Where to Get COVID-19 Test In and Near Williamson County

If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

