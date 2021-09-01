Today’s Top Stories: Sept 1, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 1, 2021.
Today, September 1st, Netflix will be at Bridgestone Arena in search of reality stars. Read More
photo from JCF
Development company JCF has announced the opening of its new corporate office in Spring Hill, TN. Read More
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More
If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More