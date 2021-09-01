Today’s Top Stories: Sept 1, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Today's Top Stories Sept 1

Here’s a look at the top stories for Sept 1, 2021.

1Netflix Comes to Nashville Looking for Reality Stars

Today, September 1st, Netflix will be at Bridgestone Arena in search of reality stars. Read More

JCF
photo from JCF

2JCF Opens Corporate Office in Spring Hill

Development company JCF has announced the opening of its new corporate office in Spring Hill, TN. Read More

What's New to Streaming in June 2020 rs

3What’s New to Streaming in September 2021

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this September 2021 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu. Read More

covid 19

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

coronavirus

5Where to Get COVID-19 Test In and Near Williamson County

If you think you need a COVID-19 test, here are some things to know and places where you can get a test. Read More

Previous articleFranklin Police Searching for Vehicle Burglary Suspect
Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here