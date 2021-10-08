Today’s Top Stories: Oct 8, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 7, 2021.
This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of October 7, 2021. Read More
photo from Molly’s Cupcakes Facebook
CoolSprings Galleria just announced many new retailers opening their doors. From fashion to furniture, check out which stores opened recently and which stores are opening soon. Read More
Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More
photo from Soy Bistro Facebook
Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More