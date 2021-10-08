Today’s Top Stories: Oct 8, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Kite Festival
photo from Kite Fest Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 7, 2021.

grocery stores in brentwood

1Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This weekend is loaded with great events. Check out these 5 happenings. Read More

coronavirus

2Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Oct 7

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of October 7, 2021. Read More

Molly's Cupcakes
photo from Molly’s Cupcakes Facebook

3CoolSprings Galleria Announces New Retailers

CoolSprings Galleria just announced many new retailers opening their doors. From fashion to furniture, check out which stores opened recently and which stores are opening soon. Read More

stolen catalytic converters

4Franklin Police Arrest Two and Recover 26 Stolen Catalytic Converters

Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More

Soy Bistro
photo from Soy Bistro Facebook

5Local Brentwood Restaurant to Appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

