Today’s Top Stories: Oct 7, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 7, 2021.
CoolSprings Galleria just announced many new retailers opening their doors. From fashion to furniture, check out which stores opened recently and which stores are opening soon. Read More
Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More
Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More
Nashville icon The Pancake Pantry is celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering downtown diners an additional opportunity to enjoy its famous fare. Read More
We may not have the sand and the sea in Music City but we have everything else you need for a perfect fall break staycation. Read More