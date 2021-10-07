Today’s Top Stories: Oct 7, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Plaza Mariachi Music City
photo from Plaza Mariachi Music City Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 7, 2021.

Molly's Cupcakes
photo from Molly’s Cupcakes Facebook

1CoolSprings Galleria Announces New Retailers

CoolSprings Galleria just announced many new retailers opening their doors. From fashion to furniture, check out which stores opened recently and which stores are opening soon. Read More

stolen catalytic converters

2Franklin Police Arrest Two and Recover 26 Stolen Catalytic Converters

Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More

Soy Bistro
photo from Soy Bistro Facebook

3Local Brentwood Restaurant to Appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More

Pancake Pantry
Rendering from Pancake Pantry

4The Pancake Pantry to Open Second Nashville Location

Nashville icon The Pancake Pantry is celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering downtown diners an additional opportunity to enjoy its famous fare. Read More

Cheekwood
photo from Cheekwood

55 Fall Break Staycation Ideas

We may not have the sand and the sea in Music City but we have everything else you need for a perfect fall break staycation. Read More

