Today’s Top Stories: Oct 6, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 6, 2021.
photo from Soy Bistro Facebook
Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More
Rendering from Pancake Pantry
Nashville icon The Pancake Pantry is celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering downtown diners an additional opportunity to enjoy its famous fare. Read More
Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More
brenton johnson
Guillermo Leon, a 57-year-old resident of Reville Court, in Franklin, was shot at 5:15, Tuesday night, during an argument outside of his home. Read More
FHS Commended Students
Seventy-five WCS students representing nine high schools are among this year’s National Merit Commended Students. Read More