Today’s Top Stories: Oct 6, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 6, 2021.

Soy Bistro
1Local Brentwood Restaurant to Appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. Read More

Pancake Pantry
2The Pancake Pantry to Open Second Nashville Location

Nashville icon The Pancake Pantry is celebrating its 60th anniversary by offering downtown diners an additional opportunity to enjoy its famous fare. Read More

stolen catalytic converters

3Franklin Police Arrest Two and Recover 26 Stolen Catalytic Converters

Police in Franklin have stopped two catalytic converter thieves in their tracks. Read More

brenton johnson
brenton johnson

4Victim Identified in Franklin Fatal Shooting; Suspect Charged with Criminal Homicide

Guillermo Leon, a 57-year-old resident of Reville Court, in Franklin, was shot at 5:15, Tuesday night, during an argument outside of his home. Read More

FHS Commended Students
FHS Commended Students

5WCS National Merit Commended Students Announced

Seventy-five WCS students representing nine high schools are among this year’s National Merit Commended Students. Read More

