Today’s Top Stories: Oct 4, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 4, 2021.
The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million. Read More
The U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. Read More
Due to previously scheduled events at the Williamson County Agriculture Center, the health department will move COVID-19 operations to The Park at Harlinsdale Farms, 239 Franklin Road in Franklin, October 5 – 8 and October 15th. Read More
Westhaven Foundation held Porchfest 2021 in the Westhaven community on October 2, 2021. Read More
On Saturday, November 6, from 7 to 10 p.m., downtown Franklin comes alive with Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. Read More