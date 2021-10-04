Today’s Top Stories: Oct 4, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Westhaven Porchfest 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 4, 2021.

The Factory at Franklin
Rendering of The Factory at Franklin from Holladay Properties

1Developers Purchase The Factory in Franklin to Create a “Little City”

The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, has purchased The Factory at Franklin (230 Franklin Rd, Franklin) for $56 million. Read More

2Smith & Wesson to Relocate Headquarters to Tennessee

The U.S.-based leader in firearms manufacturing and design will relocate its headquarters and other major operations from Springfield, Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee. Read More

covid 19 vaccine

3Williamson Co Health Dept Temporarily Moving COVID Testing & Vaccinations

Due to previously scheduled events at the Williamson County Agriculture Center, the health department will move COVID-19 operations to The Park at Harlinsdale Farms, 239 Franklin Road in Franklin, October 5 – 8 and October 15th. Read More

Westhaven Porchfest 2021
photo by Donna Vissman

4Photos: 2021 Franklin Porchfest in Westhaven

Westhaven Foundation held Porchfest 2021 in the Westhaven community on October 2, 2021. Read More

photo by Donna Vissman

5Wine Down Main Street Returns for its 20th Anniversary

On Saturday, November 6, from 7 to 10 p.m., downtown Franklin comes alive with Wine Down Main Street, a unique wine tasting event that takes place along Historic Main Street in Franklin, Tennessee. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

