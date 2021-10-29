Today’s Top Stories: Oct 29, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Pumpkinfest 2019
PumpkinFest 2019

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 29, 2021.

Lotz House

1The Lotz House – Named One of “The Most Terrifying Places in America” – Offering Ghost Tours

Looking for a ghost tour? The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Read More

Stock Image

2Top 10 Most Expensive Property Transfers in Franklin for October 14-20, 2021

See the top 10 most expensive property transfers in Franklin Tennessee for October 14-20, 2021. Read More

Cinco de Mayo

3Cinco de Mayo Now Open in Franklin

Cinco de Mayo is now open in Franklin at 1010 Murfreesboro Road, #178 next to Sprouts. Read More

coronavirus
Stock Image

4Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Pumpkinfest 2019
photo by Donna Vissman

5Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

This Halloween weekend, there are lots of things to do in Williamson County. Read More

 

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

