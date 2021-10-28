Today’s Top Stories: Oct 28, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 28, 2021.
photo from Camp Hideout
“Camp Hideout” just wrapped filming in Williamson County. Read More
Looking for a ghost tour? The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Read More
photo from CAVA Facebook
CAVA is headed to Franklin, the first one in Williamson County. Read More
This November, we’re thankful for the parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Read More
In a field of 64 competing high school marching bands, The Franklin Band advanced to Finals and placed 12th place with their show “Lucy!” at the Bands of America (BOA) Indianapolis Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. Read More