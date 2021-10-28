Today’s Top Stories: Oct 28, 2021

Camp Hideout
photo from Camp Hideout

1Family Feature Filmed in Williamson County

“Camp Hideout” just wrapped filming in Williamson County. Read More

Lotz House

2The Lotz House – Named One of “The Most Terrifying Places in America” – Offering Ghost Tours

Looking for a ghost tour? The Lotz House is offering evening ghost tours of the house on Friday and Saturday nights now through mid-November. Read More

CAVA
photo from CAVA Facebook

3CAVA Mediterranean Restaurant to Open First Williamson County Location

CAVA is headed to Franklin, the first one in Williamson County. Read More

Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

4Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

This November, we’re thankful for the parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Read More

5Franklin Band Advances to Finals, Takes 12th Place in Bands of America Super Regional

In a field of 64 competing high school marching bands, The Franklin Band advanced to Finals and placed 12th place with their show “Lucy!” at the Bands of America (BOA) Indianapolis Super Regional at Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

