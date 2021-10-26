Today’s Top Stories: Oct 26, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 26, 2021.
See where houses sold for October 11-15, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
Brentwood Police responded Monday, October 25th at 6:55 p.m. to a report of a person being shot at 920 Brentwood Pointe. Read More
This November, we’re thankful for the parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Read More
While most cities are addressing their confederate monuments by having them removed, Franklin has decided to leave their statue, named Chip, in the heart of the square. However, as of Saturday, October 23, Chip is no longer the only monument of a soldier on the square. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More