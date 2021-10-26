Today’s Top Stories: Oct 26, 2021

usct statue unveiling franklin
photo by Taylor Means

property transfers real estate

1Williamson County Property Transfers October 11

See where houses sold for October 11-15, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

“Shots Fired” Call Results in Charge of Attempted Murder

2“Shots Fired” Call Results in Charge of Attempted Murder

Brentwood Police responded Monday, October 25th at 6:55 p.m. to a report of a person being shot at 920 Brentwood Pointe. Read More

Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

3Coming to HBO Max in November 2021

This November, we’re thankful for the parade of original programming coming to HBO Max all month long! Read More

4Hundreds Come to Downtown Franklin for USCT Statue Unveiling

While most cities are addressing their confederate monuments by having them removed, Franklin has decided to leave their statue, named Chip, in the heart of the square. However, as of Saturday, October 23, Chip is no longer the only monument of a soldier on the square. Read More

coronavirus

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

