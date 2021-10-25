Today’s Top Stories: Oct 25, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 25, 2021.

Tyshawn Hoesay Age: 26 Nashville, TN
Tyshawn Hoesay
Age: 26
Nashville, TN

1Franklin Police Capture Gas Station Robber; Working to ID Others

Shortly before 9:00, Sunday night, a witness called police after seeing two masked men walk into the Columbia Avenue Market Master. Read More

Brentwood YMCA to celebrate groundbreaking for facility expansion Tuesday, October 26

2Brentwood YMCA to Break Ground on Facility Expansion

YMCA of Middle Tennessee staff, volunteers, donors and community leaders will break
ground on a major expansion and renovation of the Brentwood Family YMCA (3207 Concord Road) on Oct 26. Read More

Steeplechase
photo from Iroquois Steeplechase

3Iroquois Steeplechase Breaks Ground on Course Donated by Leiper’s Fork Steeplechasers

Last week, the Iroquois Steeplechase broke ground on a new timber course donated by Leiper’s Fork Steeplechasers owners, Mark McMillan and Mark George, in honor of Brown McMillan. Read More

WCS Online

4WCS Online School Requests Now Being Accepted

The WCS Online K-8 School and WCS Online High School are now accepting requests to be added to the waiting list for the second semester of the 2021-2022 school year. Read More

coronavirus

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

