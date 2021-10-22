Today’s Top Stories: Oct 22, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Waldo's Chicken
photo from Waldo's Chicken Facebook

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 22, 2021.

Jondie

1Downtown Franklin Boutique JONDIE is Looking for a New Location

Jondie, a locally owned women’s boutique on Main Street in downtown Franklin, will be on the move in 2022. Read More

Waldo's Chicken & Beer
photo from Waldo’s Chicken and Beer

2Waldo’s Chicken Second Franklin Location to Open Soon

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin will soon open. Read More

coronavirus

3Williamson Medical Center Update on COVID-19 Hospitalizations: Oct 21

Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of October 21, 2021. Read More

Nolensville School
photo from Nolensville Historic Society

4Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

The weekend is full of great events. Check these 5 suggestions. Read More

Condado Taco Franklin
photo from Condado Taco Franklin

5Opening Date Announced for Condado Tacos in Franklin

Condado Tacos will open its new Franklin location at 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108 (in the McEwen Northside development) soon. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

