Today’s Top Stories: Oct 22, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 22, 2021.
Jondie, a locally owned women’s boutique on Main Street in downtown Franklin, will be on the move in 2022. Read More
photo from Waldo’s Chicken and Beer
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer’s second location in Franklin will soon open. Read More
Williamson Medical Center is providing an updated snapshot of their COVID-19 inpatients as of October 21, 2021. Read More
photo from Nolensville Historic Society
The weekend is full of great events. Check these 5 suggestions. Read More
photo from Condado Taco Franklin
Condado Tacos will open its new Franklin location at 4031 Aspen Grove Dr #108 (in the McEwen Northside development) soon. Read More