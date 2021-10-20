Today’s Top Stories: Oct 20, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 19, 2021.
55 South, located at 2086 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read More
photo by Donna Vissman
Sport Seasons, located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, will close its doors. Read More
photo from Serrato’s
Serrato’s Steakhouse opens today, October 20th, at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. Read More
After canceling his stadium tour, Garth Brooks just announced two concerts at The Ryman. Read More
See where houses sold for October 4-8, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More