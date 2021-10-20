Today’s Top Stories: Oct 20, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
sport seasons
Photo: Sport Seasons Facebook Page

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 19, 2021.

55 South SH

155 South in Spring Hill Closes

55 South, located at 2086 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read More

Sports Seasons
photo by Donna Vissman

2Sport Seasons to Close Franklin Location

Sport Seasons, located at 539 Cool Springs Boulevard in Franklin, will close its doors. Read More

Serrato's
photo from Serrato’s

3Serrato’s Steakhouse Opens in Franklin

Serrato’s Steakhouse opens today, October 20th, at 3046 Columbia Avenue in Franklin. Read More

4Garth Brooks to Perform Two Shows at The Ryman

After canceling his stadium tour, Garth Brooks just announced two concerts at The Ryman. Read More

property transfers real estate

5Williamson County Property Transfers October 4

See where houses sold for October 4-8, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

