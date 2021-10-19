Today’s Top Stories: Oct 19, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
Today's Top Stories Oct 19

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 19, 2021.

55 South SH

155 South in Spring Hill Closes

55 South, located at 2086 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read More

brownland farm development

2Brownland Development Saga Continues

Once again, the Brownland Farm Development has been pushed back for more study after two hours of debate over new changes offered to the city by the developer, Kevin Estes, on the afternoon of the day of the meeting. Read More

Ronnie Tutt
photo from Drummer World

3Ronnie Tutt, Drummer for Elvis, Dies at Franklin Home

Ronnie Tutt, the drummer for Elvis and the Jerry Garcia Band, died on Saturday at his Franklin home, reported The Music Universe. Read More

property transfers real estate

4Williamson County Property Transfers October 4

See where houses sold for October 4-8, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More

Amy Grant
photo from The Mulehouse

5Be in the Audience for Amy Grant Concert Taping

The Mulehouse in Columbia announced a special show. Country music legend Amy Grant will perform at The Mulehouse, in Columbia, on November 4. The concert will be a taping for Amy Grant’s Line by Line Tour and ticket proceeds will benefit Compassion International. Read More

Andrea Hinds
Andrea has always loved the written word. She holds a B.A. in Journalism and a Masters in Creative Writing, both from Belmont University. Both sides of her family have lived in Williamson County for generations, so writing for Williamson Source is the perfect fit. She loves to hear stories of what Williamson County was like when her parents and grandparents were young and to write about this ever evolving county is truly special for her.

