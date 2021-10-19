Today’s Top Stories: Oct 19, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 19, 2021.
55 South, located at 2086 Wall Street in Spring Hill, has closed. Read More
Once again, the Brownland Farm Development has been pushed back for more study after two hours of debate over new changes offered to the city by the developer, Kevin Estes, on the afternoon of the day of the meeting. Read More
Ronnie Tutt, the drummer for Elvis and the Jerry Garcia Band, died on Saturday at his Franklin home, reported The Music Universe. Read More
See where houses sold for October 4-8, 2021, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. Read More
The Mulehouse in Columbia announced a special show. Country music legend Amy Grant will perform at The Mulehouse, in Columbia, on November 4. The concert will be a taping for Amy Grant’s Line by Line Tour and ticket proceeds will benefit Compassion International. Read More