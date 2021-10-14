Today’s Top Stories: Oct 14, 2021

Andrea Hinds
Today's Top Stories Oct 14

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 14, 2021.

Rory Feek Farm
photo from Rory Feek Facebook

1Family Yard Sale at Rory Feek’s Farm

It’s a big family yard sale at Rory Feek’s Farm on Saturday, October 16- Sunday, October 17. Read More

Little Blue Menu
photo from Chick-fil-A

2Chick-fil-A Tests Ghost Kitchen Concept in Nashville

Little Blue Menu, a ghost kitchen concept, affiliated with Chick-fil-A will launch in Nashville. Read More

tennessee dept of commerce and insurance

3TDCI Disciplinary Action Report for September 2021

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance’s (TDCI) Division of Regulatory Boards has released its latest Disciplinary Action Report, which compiles the actions taken by its boards and commissions during the month of September 2021. Read More

4THP Investigating Fatal Accident Involving WCSO Deputy

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a WCSO Deputy. Read More

54 Haunted Places in Franklin

Do you believe in ghosts? Franklin is rich in history with landmarks scattered across the area still standing as a reminder of that heritage. Whether or not you believe, many places in Franklin have been associated with ghost sightings. Read More

