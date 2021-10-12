Today’s Top Stories: Oct 12, 2021

By
Andrea Hinds
-
rocking chair at the factory at franklin
photo by Michael Carpenter

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 12, 2021.

Gigi's Kitchen
photo from Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe

1Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe Announces Closure

Gigi’s Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, will close. The eatery announced the news via social media; an exact closing date was not given. Read More

I am Second Raffle
photo from I am Second Facebook

2$600K Williamson County House Being Raffled Off by Nonprofit

For just $100, you could be the winner of a new home in Williamson County. Read More

The Factory at Franklin
photo from The Factory at Franklin

3What’s Next for The Factory at Franklin?

Earlier this month, we reported that The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, purchased The Factory at Franklin. They stated in a release they aim to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures. Read More

spring hill police car with logo

42 Men Arrested and Charged for Kidnapping in Spring Hill

On Sunday October 10th , SHPD officers were dispatched to a residence concerning an alleged kidnapping report. Read More

reward available for franklin fraud suspect

5Cash Reward Offered for ID of Franklin Fraud Suspect

Franklin Police & Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity of a suspect who fraudulently charged nearly $2,000 in merchandise at the Franklin Big Lots. Read More

Andrea Hinds
