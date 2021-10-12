Today’s Top Stories: Oct 12, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for Oct 12, 2021.
Gigi's Kitchen Bakery & Cafe, located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, will close. The eatery announced the news via social media; an exact closing date was not given.
For just $100, you could be the winner of a new home in Williamson County.
Earlier this month, we reported that The Nashville office of Holladay Properties, led by Allen Arender, purchased The Factory at Franklin. They stated in a release they aim to create what the new owners believe will be a national model for adaptive re-use of early 20th Century industrial structures.
On Sunday October 10th , SHPD officers were dispatched to a residence concerning an alleged kidnapping report.
Franklin Police & Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information leading to the identity of a suspect who fraudulently charged nearly $2,000 in merchandise at the Franklin Big Lots.